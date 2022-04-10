CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ons Jabeur continued her strong showing in the season’s opening clay-court tournament with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Amanda Animisova to reach the championship of the Credit One Charleston Open on Saturday.

Jabeur from Tunisia rallied from 3-1 down in the final set to advance.

She will face Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the finals.

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Amanda Anisimova, of the United States, during the semifinals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Bencic reached her first-ever clay-court final with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Jabeur has won 12 of her past 14 matches in Charleston. She made the semifinals of this event last season.