James Island native Tony Elliott named Head Football Coach at Virginia

James Island native Tony Elliott was named the head coach at UVA on Friday. (WSPA)

(AP) – Virginia has hired James Island Charter High School alum Tony Elliott as its next football coach. Elliott has been on staff of his alma mater Clemson for the past 11 seasons. Virginia athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Friday. Elliott will be introduced at a news conference next week. The 42-year-old Elliott was the recipient of the prestigious Frank Broyles Award as the top college football assistant coach in 2017.

