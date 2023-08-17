CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – James Island Charter High, Senior punter Coleman Franzone and Junior place kicker Gray Dangerfield are both pretty special.

“Us really having an advantage with three great special teams players in the specialist phase, it’s really a big jump on other teams,” Franzone said.

Along with long snapper Jay Morris, the Trojans specialists put the special in special teams.

“The first one to say it was Georgia, was man you guys really have the number one overall ranked special teams in the country. And then leaving the field at Alabama. They said hey, we’re definitely going to be recruiting these guys. And agree with those guys assessment, we think you have the best unit in the country,” Trojans special teams coach Eugene Benton said.

This unit has become better and closer together while on the island.

“The bond has become more through the off-season. It means a lot, let’s us get more done through the season. Let’s have more trust in each other throughout the whole season,” said Coleman.

Gray has been given the green light from 55 yards and in. Like Dangerfield’s leg, the trust from the coaching staff goes a long way.

As this unit has each other’s back, in the back yard.

“I missed an extra point at York last year and he picked me up during halftime and I went hit a 48 yarder. So it’s a lot, we pick each other up a lot,” punter Gray Dangerfield said.

Sometimes seen as cast offs, the specialists don’t separate themselves from the rest of the team.

“They don’t show up kick balls and go home, they’re here with the rest of the team, through conditioning and things like that. And really just bought into the whole, I’m into the team mentality,” said Benton.

These Trojans take pride in their unit.

And together their unit is special.

“If they didn’t do one part of there game I wouldn’t be able to do mine. It means everything. If Coleman gets the snap down and turns the laces or if jay gets the snap to Coleman’s chest it means everything,” said Gray.

James Island opens the season on Friday at Stratford.