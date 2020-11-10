Kiawah host PGA Hope Cup

CHARLESTON, SC

A big day in the world of golf.

Of course, the Masters is starting up.

But Kiawah hosted the PGA Hope Cup as well.

As Veterans from North and South Carolina, competed in a one-day tournament for the Cup.

For many, this is a tournament that allows them the opportunity to compete in a fun environment.

And helps with some everyday struggles.

“It means the world to me,” said Afghanistan Veteran Colten Hensley. “I’m a recovering addict myself and Veteran. Suffered with some substance abuse issues and I found this program. After that, I’ve been completely committed. It’s literally saved my life. I can’t be more thankful for it.”