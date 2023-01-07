Courtesy of CofC Athletics

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The No. 23 College of Charleston men’s basketball team defeated Delaware 75-64 in front of a sold-out crowd at TD Arena Saturday evening. The 5,162 fans in attendance ties the record for sixth highest attendance in TD Arena history, matching the Jan. 15, 2011 game against The Citadel.



The first ten minutes of the game were back-and-forth until a 7-0 Cougar run pushed the lead to 19-15. The Blue Hens responded quickly and were able to tie the game before a 8-0 Cougar run in the last five minutes of the first frame gave the Cougars the lead into the locker room 35-27. Ben Burnham had five of the Cougars’ eight during the impressive stretch.



Delaware came out fast to go on a 6-0 run at the start of the second half. Both teams took turns taking the lead throughout the second half until a quick 7-0 run from CofC held the advantage at 57-51.



The Cougars took control of the momentum and the arena on a Burnham block converted to a second chance dunk on the other end. Charleston never looked back and only allowed the Blue Hens to come within ten points for the remainder of the night.



Key Cougars

Burnham’s 13 points matched his second highest of the season in just sixteen minutes of play

Ante Brzovic recorded his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds

Dalton Bolon contributed 13 points and 8 rebounds while Ryan Larson contributed 11 points and dished out six assists.



Game Notes

Charleston’s bench outscored Delaware’s 29-16.

The Cougars’ 17 offensive rebounds contributed to 20 second chance points.

Charleston extends the nations’ longest winning streak to 15 consecutive wins. Their 16 victories are also the most in the country.



Up Next