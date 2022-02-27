CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel used a six-run eighth inning to complete the comeback and defeat Villanova 13-10 Sunday afternoon in the series finale inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 13, Villanova 10

Records: The Citadel (6-1), Villanova (1-5)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins series 2-1

How it Happened

The Wildcats took advantage of an error in the top of the first inning to push across two unearned runs. Joey Castellanos drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Jack O’Reilly followed with a RBI groundout.

VU added three more runs in the second inning after a dropped fly ball with two outs allowed three runs to score.

The Wildcats extended the advantage in the third after Jack O’Reilly tripled to center field and scored on a John Whooley groundout.

The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the third inning when Dylan Costa singled through the right side and made it to third on a wild pitch and passed ball.

Cole Simpson drove in Costa with a groundout to the right side.

Two more wild pitches in the inning would allow Tilo Skole to score.

The Wildcats got the two runs back in the fourth on RBI singles from Castellanos and O’Reilly.

The fourth inning saw the Bulldogs start with three-straight hits on their way to scoring three runs.

Noah Mitchell beat out an infield single and scored on a Costa double into the corner in left.

Skole drove in Wesley Lane with a sacrifice bunt to the right side. Simpson followed with a RBI groundout to the right side.

The Bulldogs pulled closer in the seventh inning as Simpson drew a leadoff walk and scored on a two-out single through the right side by Travis Lott.

A second run would score on a wild pitch on a strikeout.

The Citadel got the offense going again in the eighth inning as a leadoff walk to Costa got things going.

After a sacrifice bunt, Simpson tied the game with a base hit to center.

Ryan McCarthy followed with a triple to deep center field. When the throw went into the dugout, McCarthy scored to make it a 10-8 game.

The lead grew to 11-8 on a fielder’s choice, before an error at short allowed two runners to score.

VU got a pair of runs back in the ninth on a two-run double from Cameron Hassert.

Inside the Box Score

The Citadel erased deficits of 6-0 and 8-2 to rally for the victory.

The six-run comeback is the largest since erasing a five-run deficit at Jacksonville on March 3, 2021.

The six-run eighth inning marked the fourth time this season the Bulldogs have scored at least five runs in an inning.

The bullpen played a major role in the comeback victory. Jordan Beatson settled things down with two shutout innings, striking out three and not allowing a hit.

Devin Beckley (2-0) worked out of a jam to strand runners in scoring position in the eighth to allow the Bulldogs offense to get going. He allowed two hits and struck out three over the final 3.0 innings to pick up the win.

Dylan Costa, Ryan McCarthy and Sawyer Reeves each collected two hits for the Bulldogs.

Costa drove in a run and scored three times.

Cole Simpson drove in a team-high three runs, while scoring twice.

Cole Vanderslice (0-1) suffered the loss after giving up four runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs play their first midweek home game as they welcome Charleston Southern to Riley Park on March 1. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.