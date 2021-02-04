Leland Archer talks about Trinidad National team experience

CHARLESTON,SC

Leland Archer took the field for Trinidad this past weekend.

As they faced off against the US Men’s National Team.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result he was hoping for.

But the experience is something he’ll never forget.

“Yeah obviously, it was an unreal experience for me, as one of the younger guys on the team,” said Archer. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to go. But, I definitely think it was a good learning curve for us as a team. Playing for the Battery, I think they present a lot of opportunities. Playing for them, let the national team see me. The opportunities have been great.”