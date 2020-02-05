2 Lowcountry players selected for international pee-wee hockey tournament in Canada

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry hockey players have been selected to play in a global minor league hockey tournament beginning on February 12th.

Cory Wyatt of Moncks Corner and Alex Seaton of Mount Pleasant are heading to Canada for the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament. They will be playing with the Jr. Carolina Hurricanes AA Elite Team.

Cory and Alex have each been playing hockey for 5 years- almost half of their lives. Currently, they play for the 12U Junior Stingrays Travel Team.

While Cory and Alex are used to playing travel hockey, this tournament will be a bit different than a typical game.

The 12-day tournament is considered the most prestigious in the world for youth ages 11-12, bringing in 120 teams from nearly 20 different countries.

For the past 60 years, the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament has been “producing some of the top NHL talent and legends – including the Howe Brothers, Guy LaFleur, Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky” according to the press release.

Corey and Alex said that they are thrilled to have been selected and look forward to bringing home gold for the Carolinas!

To encourage more participation in the sport, the Carolina Ice Palace is hosting a “Try Hockey for Free Day” on February 22 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.