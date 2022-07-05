NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2022 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet will take place this weekend in North Charleston.

Swimmers from nearly all youth age groups will gather and compete in the annual championship at the North Charleston Aquatic Center on July 9th and 10th.

Organizers say the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups will compete on Saturday and the 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 age groups are set to compete on Sunday. There will not be any races on Friday this year.

If you cannot make it to watch the championship meet in person, News 2 will provide a special live stream at counton2.com from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on both days.