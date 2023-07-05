NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2023 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet, or City Meet, will be held in North Charleston this weekend.

Swimmers across various youth age groups will gather and compete in the annual championship at the North Charleston Aquatic Center on July 8 and July 9.

Organizers say the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups will compete on Saturday and the 11-12, 13-14, and 15-18 age groups are set to compete on Sunday.

If you cannot make it to watch the championship meet in person, News 2 will provide a special live stream at counton2.com from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on both days.

You can also download the News 2 app and stream the event wherever you are.