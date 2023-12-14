CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local high schools will welcome new head football coaches for the 2024 football season.

R.B. Stall High School first announced Kenneth Freeman will become the Warriors’ new head football coach in an announcement on Wednesday. Freeman currently serves as defensive coordinator at Ashley Ridge High School in Dorchester County.

During his time there, Freeman helped the Swamp Foxes improve in overall wins and make the South Carolina High School (SCHSL) AAAAA playoffs.

He comes to the school with 24 years of coaching football within the state of South Carolina, four SCHSL state championships, six Lower State championships, 10 region championships, and 18 playoff appearances.

“I am very excited to get started and build relationships with the Warrior community, players, and their parents,” said Freeman. “I will do my best to lead these student-athletes and foster an environment of strong work ethics and passion. I have been impressed with Mr. Larson, Coach Wilson, and the staff members’ devotion to the development of the students’ success at Stall High School. Together, we will build a program that is positive, competitive, and wins championships.”

Freeman will lead the Warriors for the start of the spring practice.

Dorchester District 2 also announced Shaun Lorenzano will serve as head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School beginning in January 2024

Lorenzano comes to the school from Lake Howell High in Winter Park, FL, where he led his team to the school’s best record in 26 years for back-to-back winning seasons, reaching its first post-season bowl game, and being district championship runner-up twice.

He also joins Fort Dorchester with a 21-year coaching career, 10 of which were spent as head coach.

While at Cypress Creek High in Orlando, FL, he led the team to its best record in the previous 10 years, reached the first post-season bowl game in 15 years, revitalized the team from ranking last to ranking among Florida’s top 50 teams, and he received the FCA Coach of the Year award.

“I am truly honored to be chosen as the next head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School,” said Coach Lorenzano. “I am excited to continue the Patriot’s rich history of winning and making a difference in the lives of our student-athletes, both on and off the field.”

Finally, Wando High School announced on Thursday that Isaiah Perrin will be the school’s new head football coach.

Perrin comes to the program with several years of experience as a coach at the high school level. Officials with the district said Perrin will draw on that experience to guide the Wando High School football program and do his best to lead the Warriors back to the playoffs.

Before joining Wando, he worked on the coaching staff at Stratford High School (offensive coordinator), Wilson High School (run game coordinator and offensive line), Swansea High School (co-offensive coordinator), and Lower Richland High School (offensive line). He has also served as the head boys golf coach at Stratford High School for the past two years.

“I would like to thank the Wando administration and faculty for giving me the opportunity to join the Warrior family,” said Perrin. “I’m excited to join the Mount Pleasant community and look forward to building a rich tradition of success at Wando.”