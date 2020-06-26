48th Rice Planter Amateur Championship

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For the past 48 years, the Rice Planters Amateur Championship has held a proven track record of producing some of the world’s biggest names in the golf world.

And hopefully soon. those 66 golfers who took the course on Thursday will add to that impressive list.

This year’s championship lived up to the hype.

For the first time in a long time, the tournament had to go to a playoff round to determine their champion.

And another first took place as this year’s champion became the first Alabama player to win the title.

Although his first time here, it seems like this won’t be the last time; he sets his eyes on a championship.

“Yeah it was awesome. This was my first Amateur win. I just came out of my freshman year of college. I was playing some really good Golf but didn’t win anything,” said Canon Claycomb.

He went on to say, “This is a huge milestone. I’m trying to win at every level right now. I was lucky enough to win on the Junior level. Now I’ve won on the Amateur level and next up I guess is college.”

Canon said he hopes to continue a successful career in the amateur world, but hopes to make a big name for himself on the PGA Tour.