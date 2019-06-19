CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – NFL football players and Moncks Corner natives Andre Ellington and Bruce Ellington are holding the 6th annual Ellington Elite Youth Football Camp at Berkeley High School.

The news release stated that the camp will be held on June 28th. The youth will experience professional football instruction, sports performance coaching and motivational speakers.

This is a free camp for participants between the ages of 6-16 that will take place at the Berkeley High Schol stadium in Moncks Corner.

The registration begins at 8 a.m., and the camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon, which is followed by a free lunch for campers.

Interested campers are encouraged to register online in advance by clicking here.

Andre Ellington is a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bruce Ellington currently a free agent wide receiver. The news release added that this camp is a way for Andre and Bruce Ellington to give back to and make an impact on the youth in the community where they grew up.

The camp is presented by Shelly Leeke Law Firm.