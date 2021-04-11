Adams, The Citadel get loose on the ground beating Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 98 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns and The Citadel used its ground attack to beat Furman 26-7 in the 100th all-time meeting between the two teams.

The Citadel has won five of its last seven against the Paladins. The Bulldogs won in controlling fashion despite not completing a single pass.

Adams failed to connect on two passing attempts and backup Cooper Wallace misfired on his lone attempt of the day.

But Adams made up for it with touchdown runs of 25 and 43 yards to help establish control.

Hamp Sisson completed 6-for-22 pass attempts for 124 yards and was intercepted twice.