After violating rules, Oceanside Landsharks fall to 4 seed entering playoffs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Oceanside Landsharks have been forced to forfeit games ahead of playoffs.

The team was reported for violating SCHSL league rules by allowing players who played in a JV game to play in a following varsity game.

The league on Monday ruled on those violations and had OCA forfeit the games where that rule was broken, meaning the number one seed Landsharks enter the playoffs as the number 4 seed and will travel to Andrews for the first round.

The Landsharks found out about the decision in the middle of practice Monday. Head Coach Chad Grier shared his thoughts on the decision and hopes nothing is taken away from his players.

“We lined up nine times and won nine times, and we never, ever intentionally violated a rule of any kind,” he said. “We never did anything to gain a competitive advantage. Just didn’t happen. You can’t take away from the kids- they went out, they worked to prepare for those games, they played those games, they won those games fair and square. Nobody can take that away from them.”

Philip Simmons reported the team for violating league rules after a 70 to nothing game.