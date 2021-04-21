Auburn signs ex-College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper

College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper dribbles against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper has transferred to Auburn.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl confirmed Wednesday that Jasper has signed an athletics financial aid agreement.

Jasper will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He spent three seasons at College of Charleston and averaged 15.6 points per game last season, shooting 35% from 3-point range. Jasper also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association player last season.

Jasper more than doubled his scoring average from his sophomore season.