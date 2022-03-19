Courtesy of C of C Athletics

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Freshman Preston Hall launched a three-run homer in the first and fellow rookie Daniel Brooks fanned five in five and two-thirds innings to earn his first collegiate win as College of Charleston bounced back from an 8-5 setback in game one with a 4-3 win in game two on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point to set up a rubber game on Sunday.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game One): East Carolina 8, College of Charleston 5

Final Score (Game Two): College of Charleston 4, East Carolina 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (11-8), East Carolina (10-9)

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)

The Pirates broke a 1-1 deadlock with two runs in the fourth on a single and a squeeze bunt.

Charleston pulled one back on an RBI single from Tanner Steffy in the home half.

East Carolina answered with three runs in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and Alec Makarewicz to take a 6-2 lead.

The game resumed just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday following a rain delay of more than 18 hours.

Trotter Harlan wasted little time after play resumed sending the third pitch out to dead center for a three-run home to cut the deficit to 6-5.

ECU countered with two runs in the ninth to seal the 8-5 win.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)

Hall opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first to give the Cougars an early 3-0 lead.

Sam Cochrane pushed the lead to 4-0 with a solo shot in the second for his first homer at CofC.

East Carolina got on the board with a two-run homer by Cam Clonch in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Pirates would load the bases with two outs in the ninth and scratch one across on an error before the Cougars shut the door.

KEY COUGARS

Cochrane went 2-for-3 with an RBI in both games to continue his hot streak at the plate.

Trotter Harlan went 1-for-4 in each game including a three-run homer in the series opener.

JT Marr drew a walk in game one and went 2-for-4 in game two to extend his reached base streak to 19 games.

Brooks fanned five and allowed two runs on two hits in five and two-thirds innings of work in game two to earn his first collegiate win.

William Privette tossed the final two and two-thirds innings in game two striking out two to earn his third save of the season.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Harlan has now reached base safely in 30 of the last 31 games and drew his league-leading 20 th walk in game two.

walk in game two. The Cougars have held the Pirates to a 2-for-14 clip with runners in scoring position through the first two games of the series.

Cochrane has now recorded three consecutive multi-hit games.

The Cougars are 9-0 this season when scoring in the first inning.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Pirates will meet in the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. from Patriots Point.