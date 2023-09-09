Courtesy of the Charleston Battery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (September 9, 2023) – The Charleston Battery secured a 2-0 victory over San Diego Loyal SC and clinched a spot in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs at Patriots Point on Saturday. Tristan Trager’s brace powered the Black and Yellow to victory as the club will enter postseason play for the first time since 2020. Trey Muse kept his 11th clean sheet, tied for most in the league, against the second-best offense in the Championship.

Charleston began the night with a clear objective: win and clinch a spot in the playoffs. They took the game to San Diego early with their high-pressure offense but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Koke Vegas for much of the first half.



On the opposite end, Trey Muse made two saves in the first 45 minutes to keep San Diego off the board. The Battery defense did an admirable job keeping the league’s second-best offense at bay and while without several usual starters due to international duty.



The Battery broke open the game in the stoppage time right before halftime when Tristan Trager scored the first goal of the night. Pierre Reedy forced the issue with an inviting cross into the box that was only half-cleared by Loyal SC. Trager then pounced on the opportunity with a sinking strike to the back of the net.



Trager’s late tally gave the Battery a 1-0 lead into the break.



Play resumed with Charleston picking up right where they left off. Trager again was the man of the moment and scored his second goal of the night with a smooth finish in the 47th minute. Derek Dodson sent in a cross into the box and Trager hit the ball first time to beat Vegas.



The brace brings Trager’s goal tally to five across all competitions this year. Dodson’s assist was his fifth of the season.



Charleston’s grip on the match tightened as the second half wore on. The hosts limited Loyal SC’s chances while continuing to create their own in search of a third goal.



The Battery secured the 2-0 victory over San Diego and punched their ticket to the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs in doing so. The win was also the first for the club over San Diego and brings Charleston’s record to 15W-7L-7D (52 pts).



Charleston return to postseason play for the first time since the shortened 2020 season and they will now look to host their first playoff game since 2018 with a top-four finish.



In addition to the victory, the Battery have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, bringing Trey Muse’s shutout total to 11. That mark puts Muse at tied for the league lead.



The win carried extra meaning for Leland Archer as the skipper made his 125th appearance overall for the club.