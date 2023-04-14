CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bishop England girls lacrosse team has been ruled ineligible for the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Playoffs.

Earlier this season, an ineligible player competed in five games for the team.

The school self-reported and had to forfeit those five games.

According to SCHSL rules, if a school is forced to forfeit more than one game that affects playoff seeding, the school shall be ineligible for the playoffs in that sport.

The Bishops had won six straight 4-A State titles. They were heavily favored to repeat.