There are no March Madness Brackets this year, so the News 2 Sports Team made an alternative because everyone loves a good bracket! Disney Channel vs. Nickelodeon.

Voting ends at 11 p.m. Monday March 23rd. These are the Disney Channel match-ups, farther down you will see Nickelodeon. Cast your vote, and tune in next week for the sweet 16!

On the other side of the bracket, the Nickelodeon matchups.