Bulldogs fall at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN
How it Happened
- ETSU got on the board first on a Tyler Keltner 37-yard field goal.
- After a missed ETSU field goal, Jaylan Adams raced 44 yards on the Bulldogs next played, then finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
- The Bucs gained the lead back on a two-yard pass from Tyler Riddell to Nate Adkins.
- ETSU added another score on their next possession, this time a seven-yard run from Jacob Saylors.
- The Citadel answered back with a 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Raleigh Webb.
- ETSU closed out the first half with a 23-yard field goal from Keltner.
- The second half opened with a scoring drive from the Bucs, ending with a Jawan Martin 18-yard run.
- The Bulldogs answered right back by converting on a fourth down in the red zone, then ending the drive with a three-yard touchdown run from Logan Billings.
- Quay Holmes would score on runs of two and one yards later in the third quarter.
- ETSU closed out the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard TD run from Bryson Irby.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel offense rushed 50 times for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They also completed five passes for 54 yards and a score.
- Jaylan Adams led the offense with his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He finished with 102 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
- Adams also went 5-for-15 for 54 yards and a touchdown. It was the second-straight game Adams has rushed for and thrown for a touchdown in the same game.
- Logan Billings carried a team-high 15 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. He now has three rushing touchdowns in the last two games.
- Raleigh Webb caught three passes for 37 yards and a score. He also carried one time for 13 yards. The touchdown catch was the third on the season for Webb. He has now scored a touchdown in four of the five games this season.
- Matt Campbell averaged 55.8 yards on four punts, including a school-record 84-yard punt that was downed at the one yard line.
- The punt breaks the old school record of 81 yards set by Greg Davis against Clemson in 1986.
- Anthony Britton Jr. led the defense with 13 tackles, including six solo stops.
- Chris Beverly added 11 tackles and Dominick Poole added 10.
Up Next
The Bulldogs play their second-straight road game as they travel to face Furman on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.