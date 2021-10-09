Bulldogs fall at ETSU

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN

How it Happened

  • ETSU got on the board first on a Tyler Keltner 37-yard field goal.
  • After a missed ETSU field goal, Jaylan Adams raced 44 yards on the Bulldogs next played, then finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
  • The Bucs gained the lead back on a two-yard pass from Tyler Riddell to Nate Adkins.
  • ETSU added another score on their next possession, this time a seven-yard run from Jacob Saylors.
  • The Citadel answered back with a 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Raleigh Webb.
  • ETSU closed out the first half with a 23-yard field goal from Keltner.
  • The second half opened with a scoring drive from the Bucs, ending with a Jawan Martin 18-yard run.
  • The Bulldogs answered right back by converting on a fourth down in the red zone, then ending the drive with a three-yard touchdown run from Logan Billings.
  • Quay Holmes would score on runs of two and one yards later in the third quarter.
  • ETSU closed out the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard TD run from Bryson Irby.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Citadel offense rushed 50 times for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns. They also completed five passes for 54 yards and a score.
  • Jaylan Adams led the offense with his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season. He finished with 102 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
  • Adams also went 5-for-15 for 54 yards and a touchdown. It was the second-straight game Adams has rushed for and thrown for a touchdown in the same game.
  • Logan Billings carried a team-high 15 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. He now has three rushing touchdowns in the last two games.
  • Raleigh Webb caught three passes for 37 yards and a score. He also carried one time for 13 yards. The touchdown catch was the third on the season for Webb. He has now scored a touchdown in four of the five games this season.
  • Matt Campbell averaged 55.8 yards on four punts, including a school-record 84-yard punt that was downed at the one yard line.
  • The punt breaks the old school record of 81 yards set by Greg Davis against Clemson in 1986.
  • Anthony Britton Jr. led the defense with 13 tackles, including six solo stops.
  • Chris Beverly added 11 tackles and Dominick Poole added 10.

Up Next

The Bulldogs play their second-straight road game as they travel to face Furman on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES