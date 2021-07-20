CCSD to announce matchups for first-ever ‘football jamboree’ on Wednesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is gearing up for its first-ever CCSD Football Jamboree.

This event will kick off the high school football season for Charleston County schools. Last year’s high school football season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jamboree will be held Friday, August 13th at Robert E. Hayes Field at the District 2 Regional Stadium in Mount Pleasant.

District leaders will be joined by school athletic directors and coaches from participating schools when they announce the official line-up on Wednesday afternoon at the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies in North Charleston.

This event is a replacement of sorts for the old Sertoma Classic which was held annually for nearly 50 years at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The then-president of Charleston Sertoma Club, Sam King Jr., told News 2 in 2019 that the event would be canceled – and likely not return – due to falling ticket sales, loss of sponsors, and other area schools pulling out of the jamboree.