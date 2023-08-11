NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – High school football is back Friday evening at the District 4 Stadium in North Charleston. But the Charleston County School District’s now-annual Football Jamboree will start later in the day due to expected heat.

It’s only the second year for the season-opening exhibition event, which this year is named after one of the district’s former athletic directors and coach, Dave Spurlock.

Wando High School’s current athletic director, Mark Buchman said there is a lot of excitement around Friday night’s competitions but that coaches and staff are monitoring the heat to ensure playing conditions are safe.

“The Friday night football, this is a dress rehearsal, football season starts next Friday for several local teams, and then everybody starts the regular season in two weeks,” he said. “Everybody in Charleston knows how warm it’s been, the kids, their coaches, the sports medicine staffs all across the state have done a great job making sure the kids are safe,” said Buchman.

According to CCSD, the expected start times for each competition are estimates.

6:00 pm: Military Magnet Eagles vs. Bishop England Battling Bishops

6:25 pm: Burke Bulldogs vs Military Magnet Eagles

6:50 pm: Bishop England Battling Bishops vs. Burke Bulldogs

7:15 pm: Wando Warriors vs. Baptist Hill Bobcats

7:50 pm: James Island Trojans vs. West Ashley Wildcats

8:25 pm: Lucy Beckham Bengals vs. St. John’s Islanders

8:50 pm: Academic Magnet Raptors vs. North Charleston Cougars

Tickets for the jamboree are $6 and can be bought online.

Buchman told News 2 there will be some rivalry matchups that fans haven’t seen compete in a long time.

“There are some rivalries that are going to happen- we’re very excited. James Island and West Ashely are playing again for the first time in several years, Wando is playing Baptist Hill. The kids have worked hard, the coaches have worked hard, not only the past couple of weeks but all summer to get ready to this point,” said Buchman.

Gates open for fans at 5:00 p.m. There will be a clear bag policy in place at Friday night’s event.