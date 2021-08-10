CCSD’s ‘Football Jamboree’ to continue Friday with three exhibition contests

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District’s first-ever football jamboree will have three exhibition games on Friday.

The change comes after four teams had to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols, including Burke High School, Military Magnet, Wando High School, and West Ashley High School.

Friday night’s jamboree will take place at Robert E. Hayes Field – the District 2 Regional Stadium – beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Teams participating in the jamboree include:

6:30 p.m. – Baptist Hill Bobcats vs Academic Magnet Raptors

7:10 p.m. – R.B. Stall Warriors vs North Charleston Cougars

7:50 p.m. – James Island Trojans vs St. John’s Islanders

Tickets cannot be purchased with cash at the gate. The district is using GoFan for ticket sales and purchasing tickets ahead of time is recommended.

CCSD is requesting individuals leave their electronic ticket in their email, and to not open, pre-validate, or print the ticket. When fans arrive at the gate, they should open their email and show ticket information to the staff members to validate their tickets.