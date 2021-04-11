Chambers boosts Charleston Southern past Robert Morris

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jack Chambers threw for 255 yards and a touchdown and Terrence Wilson ran for two touchdowns and Charleston Southern beat Robert Morris 27-14.

It was the Buccaneers’ first game at home since a 41-31 win over Campbell on Nov. 23, 2019.

Chambers’ 22-yard scoring pass to Isaac Ross with 87 seconds left before halftime broke a tie at 7 and Charleston Southern led the rest of the way.

Chambers also ran for 79 yards on 20 carries to lead CSU in the ground game.

George Martin threw for 304 yards on 18-for-38 passing and two touchdowns for Robert Morris.