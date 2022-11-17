MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Battery has named Ben Pirmann as its new head coach, the club announced Thursday.

Pirmann previously served as the head coach of Memphis 901 FC, leading them to a second-place finish in the USL Championship last season. Earlier this month, he was named the 2022 USL Championship Coach of the Year.

He joined Memphis 901 FC in 2018 as an assistant coach and was named interim head coach during the 2020 season following the dismissal of Tim Mulqueen.

Pirmann replaces Conor Casey, who parted ways with the soccer club last month after only one season.

This story is developing.