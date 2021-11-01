Charleston Battery separates from head coach Michael Anhaeuser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Battery announced Monday that it has separated with head coach Michael Anhaeuser.

Anhaeuser, who joined the team as a player in 1994, later became an assistant coach after retiring in 1999. He became head coach for the club in 2005.

He was named USL-1 Coach of the Year in 2006 after taking the team to the post-season semifinals and the first round of the U.S. Open Cup and led the team to league championships in 2010 and 2012.

“We’re grateful for Coach Anhaeuser’s contributions to the Battery and wish him all the best moving forward,” the team said in a statement on social media.

The Charleston Battery said they will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.