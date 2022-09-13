CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved proposed funding for improvements at Joe Riley Park.

Funds will go towards bringing the park up to MLB standards, which became a requirement after the MLB took over the minor league baseball system.

The total cost of the upgrades is expected to be around $288,400. The City is expected to pay $144,200, which is half the cost.

Money will come from hospitality funds, which will be included in a future budget amendment.

Councilmembers emphasized that the funds won’t cover any purely cosmetic improvements. Rather, they will go solely towards ensuring The Joe meets requirements to maintain its partnership with the MLB.