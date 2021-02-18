Charleston RiverDogs announce 2021 season schedule with opener on May 4th

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs released its 2021 schedule on Thursday after an extra long offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team, which is now a Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, will open its season at home on May 4th, kicking off a six-day homestand at Joe Riley Stadium against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

In a press release on Thursday, the team announced they anticipate allowing fans into home games this year.

The team is working closely with local and state officials, MLB, and MUSC Health to finalize social distancing, cleaning, and operational guidelines to provide a safe experience.

Fans can now reserve their seat at a game by purchasing flex ticket voucher plans.

Those who purchase one of these plans – available in denominations of 10 and 20 tickets – will receive a free “Here for the Dogs” t-shirt. The team says by purchasing a voucher plan, fans are also entered to win the opportunity to throw a virtual ceremonial first pitch caught by RiverDogs director of fun Bill Murray.

“We are thrilled to have a schedule and a clear path to have professional baseball back at The Joe in just a few short months,” said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols. “We’ve got a whole year of fun to make up for!”

The RiverDogs expect to release a full promotional calendar with game times soon.

To see the full schedule, please click or tap here.