Charleston Riverdogs are celebrity buddies at the Summerville Miracle League

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Players with the Summerville Miracle League got a chance to play with the pros.

Riverdogs players and coaches served as celebrity buddies during a Miracle League format game.

The event was part of the New York Yankees’ HOPE Week, which is an annual event to celebrate “individuals, families, and organizations that are worthy of support”.

The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s Pastime.

Riverdogs players also took part in a meet and greet, autograph, and photo session after the game.

