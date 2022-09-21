LYNCHBURG, Va. (WCBD)- The Charleston RiverDogs are back-to-back champions!

The RiverDogs claimed their second consecutive Carolina League championship after defeating the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Charleston, SC.



The minor league baseball capital of the world.



Congrats to the @ChasRiverDogs on back to back league titles. — Dan Fanning (@DanNews2Sports) September 21, 2022

It was a clean sweep for the RiverDogs who finished the postseason with a 4-0 record.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings with pitchers dominating the game. Shortstop Carson Williams hit a solo home run over centerfield in the top of the fourth inning to put the RiverDogs up by 1.

That held until the top of the sixth inning when outfielder Shane Sasaki opened with a single and Williams followed with a hit to place the runners on first and third base. Junior Caminero singled to right field and Bobby Seymour followed with an RBI double into the left-field corner.

After a pitching change from the Hillcats, Brock Jones knocked a two-run home over the right field wall to extend the RiverDogs lead to 5-0.

RiverDogs pitcher JJ Goss held the Hillcats hitless through five innings, but could not hold on for long. Two singles, a solo home run, and an RBI triple in the sixth and seventh innings shortened the lead to 5-2. Goss pitched a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Fast forward to the top of the eighth when Ryan Spikes extended the RiverDogs lead 6-2 with a sacrifice fly to left field. Pitcher Antonio Jimenez posted scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth to close out the victor against the Hillcats.

Since becoming a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate in 2021, the Charleston RiverDogs have posted the best record in Minor League Baseball and earned back-to-back championships.