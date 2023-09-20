CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Down East Wood Ducks (Kinston, North Carolina) on Tuesday night to claim their third consecutive championship title.

It’s the first time a team has achieved the feat in the Carolina League’s History, according to the RiverDogs.

There was a crowd of 5,300 spectators on hand at The Joe for Tuesday night’s game – a big thrill for locals as they cheered on the hometown team.

“In the fruitful first inning, the RiverDogs scored seven runs, all of the unearned variety, on five hits and sent 10 batters to the plate,” said the RiverDogs in a post-game review. “The inning began with Brock Porter walking Brayden Taylor. An error by first baseman Miguel Villaroel allowed runners to reach the corners with no outs. Cooper Kinney handed the RiverDogs a quick lead by banging an RBI double over the right fielder’s head. Porter rebounded to strike out the next two hitters before giving up back-to-back singles to Odalys Peguero and Jhon Diaz, allowing the lead to expand to 4-0. At that point the Wood Ducks went to the bullpen.”

Cade Halemanu was handed that same lead in the eighth and worked the final 2.0 innings to earn the save. He struck out Devin Hurdle to close the eighth inning with a man on base.

“In the final frame, Danyer Cuevas opened the inning with a double to the left field corner, bringing the tying run to the plate in each of the next three at-bats. Torres popped out in foul territory for the first out and then whiffed Scott and Blackmon to end the game,” the team said.

The RiverDogs say Martin earned the win by tossing 5.2 innings, scattering five hits as he allowed three runs. He struck out five. Christianson allowed a pair of runs in 1.1 innings as the first man out of the bullpen.

“Barete was the only RiverDogs player to register multiple hits, ending the night 2-3 with a triple and an RBI. Down East outhit the RiverDogs 10-7 in the game with Scott, Blackmon and Cueva posting two hits each,” the team said.