CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the third time in as many years, the Charleston RiverDogs are headed to the Single-A Carolina League Playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Rays affiliate is setting their signs on a third consecutive championship after cementing a first-place finish in the second half of the season.

“The team has been looking forward to this day since we clinched a few weeks ago,” manager Sean Smedley said. “The guys know that the team’s before them brought consecutive championships to Charleston and want to continue that trend. They have worked hard and deserve a chance to play for a ring.”

The RiverDogs will take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in Game 1 of the best-of-three semifinals at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

First pitch is at 7:05p.m. and the first 1,000 fans through the ballpark gates will receive a free playoff t-shirt, the team announced.

22-year-old Trevor Martin, who was drafted by the Rays in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft, will be the RiverDogs starting pitcher Tuesday night. Martin posted a 3.52 ERA across 110 innings in 22 starts during the regular season.

“It all comes down to pitching for us this week,” Smedley said. “We have really good arms and Myrtle Beach has a tough lineup. If we can hold them in check, I like our chances.”

Despite finishing in last-place (27-39) in the South Division in the first half of the season, the RiverDogs soared to a 66-65 overall record, clinching a third-straight playoff berth.

In 2021, the RiverDogs defeated the Down East Wood Ducks to win the Low-A East, securing the first championship in franchise history. Last year, the team earned another title after a perfect 4-0 run in the playoffs and a win over the Lynchburg Hillcats.