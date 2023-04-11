CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Baseball season is back at The Joe!

After a three-game season opener in Myrtle Beach, the Charleston RiverDogs will return to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park on Tuesday evening for their first homestand against the Columbia Fireflies.

Although the RiverDogs won their first game of the season against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans last Thursday, the team suffered a 13-1 loss the next night. Saturday’s game was canceled because of the weather.

It was the first time the Charleston RiverDogs opened the season away from home since 2018.

Tuesday night’s home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The first 3,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2023 RiverDogs magnet schedule.

The RiverDogs will play every night this week through Sunday.