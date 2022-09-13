CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston RiverDogs are setting their sights on another championship as they prepare for the Single-A Carolina League Playoffs.

The RiverDogs take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in Game 1 on Tuesday.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. and the first 1,500 fans through the ballpark gates will get a free RiverDogs playoff t-shirt.

“We are excited to be hosting postseason baseball at The Joe for the second year in a row. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a RiverDogs playoff T-shirt thanks to Nucor Steel and we are offering $1 beers in partnership with Budweiser. The team finished the regular season with the best record in Minor League Baseball and we want to create the best atmosphere possible for them tonight.” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols

Finishing in first place in the Carolina League with an 88-44 record, the RiverDogs clinched a postseason berth with an 11-7 extra-inning victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Sept. 8.

In 2021, the RiverDogs defeated the Down East Wood Ducks to win the Low-A East, securing the first championship in franchise history.

