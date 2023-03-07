CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Just one month away from the first pitch of the 2023 season, the Charleston RiverDogs announced that single-game tickets are on sale to the public beginning March 7.

The RiverDogs open the season against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in Myrtle Beach, then return to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park a few days later to take on the Columbia Fireflies in the home opener on April 11.

“Coming off of back-to-back championships, I think there is a tangible excitement in the city for the start of our season,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “We have announced our promotions for the season and our fans know what to expect from the Rays as far as the on-field product is concerned. We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the ballpark in a few weeks.”

Tickets for the 66-home game schedule will be delivered electronically for the third consecutive season, the team shared Tuesday.

To get fans excited for the upcoming season, the RiverDogs also released their 2023 promotions schedule. It all kicks off with three fan giveaways during the home-opening slate.

On April 11, the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a magnet containing the schedule. The following day, the first 1,000 fans will receive a back-to-back concert tour themed t-shirt. Then on April 15, the first 1,500 fans will get a replica championship ring.

Additional promotions throughout the season include Judgement Day on July 25 in which the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Aaron Judge — one of the most recognizable players in RiverDogs history.

Fans can also check out King Charlie Coronation on May 6, Charlie’s Lottery on August 19, and Dad Bod Appreciation on August 17, among others.

Ticket prices begin as low as $8 and extend up to $20 for diamond-view seats. Fans can also purchase tickets for the Segra Club which grants access to an air-conditioned interior, food, alcoholic beverages, and sweeping views of the field for $115.

The RiverDogs finished the 2022 season with a franchise record of 88 wins and took home a consecutive Carolina League championship.

Click here to buy tickets.