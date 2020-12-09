Charleston Riverdogs to be affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Riverdogs will be affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays.

It comes after the New York Yankees ended their relationship with the Charleston team in the fall of this year.

Invitations were sent to 119 teams to be part of Major League Baseball’s minor league system.

This means the Charleston Riverdogs will now be a LoA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Durham, Montgomery, and Bowling Green will also be part of that group.

The Yankees picked up teams in Scranton, Somerset, Hudson Valley and Tampa.

