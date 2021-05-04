Charleston RiverDogs welcoming back fans for opening day with new COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs are welcoming fans back with a game to remember.

After 600 days of fans not being allowed through the gates because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston RiverDogs return for a new season that includes in-person fans but with a few changes to align with COVID-19 protocols.

One of the biggest changes is that seating will be limited to assist in social distancing, and masks will be required upon entering the stadium.

Cash will not be accepted, but you will now be able to purchase a hotdog, drink of choice and snacks from your seat.

Fans can order popular menu items from their phones by using the “Square” app. When the order is ready, you will get a notification with instructions on where the order can be picked up.

Also, RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season will be delivered digitally.

Fireworks and flyover from the Joint Base Charleston will still continue tonight and of course, the rivalries will continue on this season as the RiverDogs take the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night.

Fans can look forward to Mayor John Tecklenburg to be delivering the first pitch and full coverage from News 2.