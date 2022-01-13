Charlotte FC to play Carolina Challenge Cup at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Major League Soccer team will make a stop in the Lowcountry ahead of the upcoming season.

Charlotte Football Club, or Charlotte FC, announced Thursday its preseason plans for the 2022 MLS league, which includes stops at Clemson University and in Mount Pleasant for the Carolina Challenge Cup.

The club said it will wrap up the preseason tour in the Lowcountry where they will play three friendlies at Patriots Point.

The team will play the Charleston Battery on February 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.