Citadel’s basketball game against UNC Greensboro postponed over positive COVID-19 test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel’s men’s basketball game against UNC Greensboro has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements in the Citadel program.

The Southern Conference said a reschedule is possible, but not determined at this time.

According to Southern Conference’s Assistant Commissioner for Media Relations, Phil Perry, Wednesday’s game was set to be the league opener for both teams.

“UNCG (5-3) will now open its SoCon slate Saturday at 5 p.m. Eastern when it hosts ETSU for the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates,” he said. “The Citadel (7-0), off to its best start since opening the 1919-20 campaign 11-0, is next scheduled to visit Western Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m.”