Clemson and volleyball coach cut ties with team in flux

Local Sports

by: EDDIE PELLS,

Posted: / Updated:

Image by kd6 from Pixabay

Clemson has cut ties with women’s volleyball coach Michaela Franklin, the team undercut by a steady stream of departures and transfers.

Clemson said the school and coach had “mutually agreed” to part ways.

Franklin had one more season left on her contract.

The school’s athletic director said Thursday he told players the move came “after looking at all areas of the program.” Franklin went 49-68 over four seasons with the Tigers.

At least 27 players left before their eligibility was up, including eight who chose to opt-out of the program when the 2020-21 season resumed this year after a break because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!