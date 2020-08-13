Clemson Guard John Newman still optimistic about 2020-21 Season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –

Clemson guard John Newman III is like many of us, hoping to see some sort of college basketball this season. And with covid19 cutting last season short, remaining positive is key.

“I mean it’s hard,” said Newman. “But you kinda just gotta find one little thing that keeps you going.”

John suffered a meniscus tear at the end of last season, making the cancellation of sports – perfect timing.

“I’m going to be honest,” said Newman. “If there was a time to get hurt, it was now. Just looking at it. You know what I’m saying, trying to see it glass half full.”

And when the NCAA allowed for athletes to resume on-campus workouts, John was ready.

“I was home for so long,” said Newman. “It was like dang. It kinda started to feel weird. I’m like, I really don’t belong here this long.”

But coming back to campus came with some new rules.

“Obviously before COVID-19… it’s kind of like free reign, do what you want,” said Newman. “But our gym access has been limited. We have a four hour time periods from 8am to 12 noon. So we can only be in the gym for those hours, other than that the door is locked.”

Clemson requires a face mask to be worn at all times with frequent temperature checks.

“Our trainer Brad is really good,” said Newman. “He’s like ‘if you don’t have your mask on, don’t even step foot through the door’. Brad don’t play.”

Keeping the team healthy is important for this upcoming season.

“I’m excited about this year’s team,” said Newman. “I just think we have a lot of guys that work hard and we have great vibes.”

As the power 5 conferences close in on the decision for the 2020 fall season, Newman says safety comes first.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, said Newman.”People are dying and you have to be safe. I feel like safety is more important than sports. I want to play obviously, and I would love for our football team to go out there and kill everybody. But we have to keep people safe.”

John did make one final request.

“You guys stay safe. Wear a mask, we want to play!”