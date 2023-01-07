Courtesy of Clemson Athletics

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Clemson University men’s basketball moved to 5-0 in ACC play with a 75-74 victory on the road at Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

It matches the best start in ACC play in program history – a 5-0 start in 1996-97. With the win, Clemson also wins back-to-back one possession games in league play and has now won nine-of-its-last-10 contests.

The Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) were led by Chase Hunter who finished with 17 points. Both Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall each totaled a double-double – the 11th time two Tigers have posted double-doubles in the same game dating back to 2010-11.

Tyson’s double-double was his fourth in a row this season and fifth consecutive in ACC play.

Brevin Galloway was the fourth double-digit scorer for the Tigers, and he finished with 12. Galloway now has double-figures in 11 games this season.

Clemson trailed 40-38 at the break but rebounded in the second half and finished strong to win its fourth game this season when it trailed after the opening stanza.

The Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) built their largest lead of the game, eight points, at 67-59 with 5:35 remaining in regulation. Clemson closed on a 12-2 run to take a 71-69 lead with less than two minutes to go and held on for the victory.

Clemson began the game 7-for-13 at the foul line but finished the game perfect and made its last 11 at the line. During the late run, Chauncey Wiggins added a driving basket to tie the game.

Josh Beadle added three points, three assists and zero turnovers off the bench. Ben Middlebrooks finished with six points and three rebounds in 10 minutes.