Clemson uses big second half run to down South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson posted his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-best 13 boards to help lead Clemson University men’s basketball past South Carolina 70-56 on Saturday evening in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (8-4) were led by Tyson, but PJ Hall turned in a 16-point, eight-rebound effort to go with a career-high-tying three blocked shots. David Collins also totaled double figures with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tyson finished 6-for-12 from the floor and nailed six free throws. Of his career-high 13 rebounds, a career-best six came on the offensive glass.

Alex Hemenway provided a spark off the Tiger bench for the third-straight game, tallying nine points and three rebounds. Hemenway finished 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Clemson ended the first half on a 15-5 run and began the second stanza on a 22-3 run for a 37-8 overall swing in the middle of the game to take a 52-27 lead.

The Tigers held onto that lead and coasted to the 14-point victory. Clemson outrebounded South Carolina 51-35, including 19 on the offensive glass. The 51 rebounds tie a high for Clemson under Head Coach Brad Brownell. They also had 51 against Presbyterian on Dec. 15, 2015.

Clemson outscored South Carolina 31-14 in bench points, 32-20 in paint points and 16-6 in second chance points in the victory.

The Tigers won its fourth against the Gamecocks in the last five meetings and improved their record against South Carolina to 38-19 since the Gamecocks’ departure from the ACC.