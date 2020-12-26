Coastal Carolina football will fight to cap off history-making season with first-ever bowl victory tonight

ORLANDO, FL (WBTW) – Tonight is a big night for the Coastal Carolina football team as they face an opportunity to cap off their history-making season with a first bowl game victory.

Not many gave the Coastal Carolina team much of a chance to be successful in 2020, but boy did they prove all those doubters wrong by going 11-0 and making it to their first-ever bowl game.

Ninth-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina faces No. 23 Liberty in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando tonight at 7:30 p.m.

“You know this game here, to our alumni and university, probably means more than any other game,” says Head Coach Jamey Chadwell, “And probably means more than the Sun Belt championship, to a lot of people, to be honest with you.”

A pair of strong running offenses will be on display. Running back CJ Marable has rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina.

And the Teal Nation will rally with Sun Belt player of the week, Grayson McCall, who has taken the college football world by storm with his play.

“He’s just got this presence about him that the team rallies around it’s an intangible piece that you want your quarterback to have and there’s nothing I have seen that’s ruffled his feathers as a young guy,” Coach Chadwell said. “He might make a mistake. but he forgets it and just moves onto the next play.”

McCall has plenty of talent at the running back position, but two key receivers have made life quite easy in the passing game – Isaiah Likely and Jaivon Heiligh. ”Those two guys specifically,” Grayson McCall said, “I’m really close to. I have a really good relationship with them even when we are off the field.”

Fans will get to watch this rivalry between the Chanticleers and Liberty Flames renewed for one more night.

The game could come down to which defense has the most success controlling the line of scrimmage. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing. Coastal Carolina is 15th.

Liberty features former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 2,040 yards while also gaining a team-leading 807 yards on the ground.