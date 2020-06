CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three of the top scorers in College of Charleston basketball history tweet regarding the school’s stance and call for action from officials.

Joe Chealey started the call off by tweeting:

Aye @CofC wassup?? You know what’s going on in the world, you know the climate in SC and in Charleston specifically, you know what’s happened right there on campus as it relates to Black people and our experience. Where do you stand? How are you gonna help? Let ppl know what’s up — Joe Chealey (@joe_chealey) June 2, 2020

Andrew Goudlock then chimed in by tweeting:

And as a black man attending your university I personally dealt with tons of racism.. so I’m interested to hear what u have to say. — Drew Goudelock (@0goudelock) June 2, 2020

Then, Jarrell Brantley quoted Chealey’s tweet by adding:

?? We need to know! https://t.co/htCn352sOg — Jarrell Brantley (@jstuntbrantley) June 2, 2020

College of Charleston officials say that they stand behind their statement and condemn racism and bigotry in any form.