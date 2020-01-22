Columbia Mayor joins Mayor’s Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin is joining forces with the mayors of Chattanooga, T.N. and Dayton, O.H. to create the Mayor’s Task Force to Save Minor League Baseball.

They officially announced the effort in a telephone news conference from the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting on Wednesday.

The Task Force was formed in response to a “restructuring” plan put forth in November by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The proposal would cut 42 of the 160 Minor League Baseball Teams, according to a press release.

The move would decrease value to the entire league, as well has have significant negative impacts on the hometowns of the cut teams.

The formation of this Task force comes on the heels of a Congressional Task Force established in December.