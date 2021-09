CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - City of Charleston leaders and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are providing an update on the project that could potentially bring a seawall to the city in the next decade.

The last update was shared in April of 2020. The biggest change between the reports is a major cost decrease. The estimated cost dropped from $1.7 billion to $1.1 billion. Project leaders expect that the federal government will cover 65% of the project coast leaving the City of Charleston to cover the other 35%.