CSU’s Chambers named Big South offensive player of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After a record-breaking performance in nearly leading Charleston Southern to a win at East Carolina Saturday, Buccaneers quarterback Jack Chambers was voted the Big South Offensive Player of the Week the league office announced Monday.



DUAL THREAT AGAINST ECU

Chambers worked his magic against the FBS Pirates Saturday not only through the air but also with his legs. He finished with 22 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, as his eight-yard scoring run closed the gap to 10, 31-21, early in the fourth quarter. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season, all coming in the last-two games. His longest carry was 26 yards.



THROUGH THE AIR

Most of his damage, however, was done in record fashion with his arm. Chambers finished 38-of-61 for 405 yards and two touchdowns. The CSU records fell with his 38 completions and 61 attempts, while no player in league history had posted as many attempts.



The 405 yards rank fourth in single-game school history and are the most ever against an FBS opponent. It’s just one of four 400-plus passing games in program history and the first since 2006. They rank ninth in single-game Big South history.



TWO OUT OF THREE AIN’T BAD

Although Charleston Southern had its season start a week later than picked up steam by winning two of the last-three offensive player of the week honors. Garris Schwarting was the Sept. 13 recipient following his record-breaking effort in the season opener at The Citadel two days earlier.



It marks the first time multiple Bucs have been selected as the Big South Offensive Player of the Week since 2016 and the first multiple outright winners since 2015.