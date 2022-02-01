Daniel Island Club awarded two USGA Championships

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Daniel Island has been selected as the host site for the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2026 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships.

Organizers said these will be the first two championships from the United States Golf Association to be held at the 36-hole course.

According to the Daniel Island Club, a starting field of 264 players will compete in the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur from July 24-29, 2023. They said both courses will be used for the 36-hole, stroke-play portion of the Championship. Ralston Creek will host match play.

The 11th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball will take place May 2-6, 2026. Organizers said the specific course has yet to be determined.

“On behalf of Daniel Island Club, we are honored to host the 75th U.S. Junior Amateur and the 11th U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships,” said Greg Keating, president and CEO of Daniel Island Club. “Our golf courses and community will provide an outstanding environment for the competitors to showcase their best game. We look forward to partnering with the USGA to deliver two world-class amateur championships.”